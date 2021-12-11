Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $253,000 Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

