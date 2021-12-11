Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

TPX opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

