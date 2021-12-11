Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 301 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE SUN opened at $38.05 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.