Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 1,560 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

