Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 8,627 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.01 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.