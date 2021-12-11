Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 30,554 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Ranpak worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

