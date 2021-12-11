Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneSpan by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,198 shares of company stock worth $2,366,333. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OneSpan stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.