North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. North West traded as high as C$38.20 and last traded at C$38.19, with a volume of 74950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.81.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.30.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

