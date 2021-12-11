Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,791 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 3.89. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

