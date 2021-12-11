Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $156.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,433 shares of company stock worth $43,125,226 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,246,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

