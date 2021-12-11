Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

