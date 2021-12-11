Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 4,413 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LII stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.