Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 4,413 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LII stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
