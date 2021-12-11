Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

Cronos Group stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

