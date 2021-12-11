Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $1,943,900.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Certara stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.09. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Certara by 40.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Certara by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

