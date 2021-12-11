Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

