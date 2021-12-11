William Blair Initiates Coverage on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

LIND stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

