Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NYSE EVA opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enviva Partners by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

