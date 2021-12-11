Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FTK opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.