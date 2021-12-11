Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $2,030,315.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $647,702.95.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

