Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after purchasing an additional 263,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America.

