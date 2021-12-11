I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Now Covered by Siebert Williams Shank

Equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

