V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 124,971 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 18,340 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $368,634.00.

On Monday, November 29th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $18.96 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

