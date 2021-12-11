Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $32.82

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $31.79. Bristow Group shares last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $925.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

