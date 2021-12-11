Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $32.82

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $31.79. Bristow Group shares last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $925.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.
Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
