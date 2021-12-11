Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $21.74

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $20.80. Nuvalent shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

NUVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $77,302,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,140,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

