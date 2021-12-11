Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.10. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 54 shares traded.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

