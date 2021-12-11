Bank of America Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.16.

NYSE MEG opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,421 shares of company stock worth $30,425,783. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

