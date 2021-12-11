Benchmark Boosts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $110.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

