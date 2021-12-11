North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $432.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

