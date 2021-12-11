Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRKL stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

