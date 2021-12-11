Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

