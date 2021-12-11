$325.90 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $325.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $319.40 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $105.14 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.