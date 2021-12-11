Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

