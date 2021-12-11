Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,133 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.