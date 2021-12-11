Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.79 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 79,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1,858.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,208 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 35.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 187,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

