Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Overweight”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

