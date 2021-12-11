Invesco Ltd. Acquires 17,709 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.12 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

