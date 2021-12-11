Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $701,092. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

