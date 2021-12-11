Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NYSE ZUO opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

