Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 11.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $235,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,192,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,695,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,615 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

