Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $70,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRWG stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $879.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

