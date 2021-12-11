Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,268 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MITT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 392,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 514.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

MITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

