Contrasting Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 2.79% 15.13% 3.87% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

76.2% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Halliburton has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Halliburton and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 0 7 14 0 2.67 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Halliburton currently has a consensus price target of $25.76, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Halliburton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Expro Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halliburton and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $14.45 billion 1.48 -$2.95 billion $0.44 54.39 Expro Group $390.36 million 3.78 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.16

Expro Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halliburton. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halliburton beats Expro Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

