Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 461,609 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 461,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.