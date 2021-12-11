Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 12,431 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 195.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after buying an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at $4,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Employers by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.