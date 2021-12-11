Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cryoport worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,700,482. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

