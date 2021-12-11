Needham & Company LLC Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $65.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE PHR opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 25.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

