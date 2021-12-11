Morgan Stanley Lowers Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $48.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. Coursera has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,683 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

