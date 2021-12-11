Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

