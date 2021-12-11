Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Tuesday Morning as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

TUEM opened at $2.30 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, CMO Paul Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

