Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,515 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

